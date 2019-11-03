CHICAGO (WLS) -- Do you let your airline and hotel rewards expire?
According to Bankrate.com, almost 50% of Americans let their miles and rewards fly away. So what should you do?
First, make sure you have all of the apps downloaded that correspond with your rewards for airlines and hotels. It's an easy way to check expiration dates.
You also might want to consider using those miles as soon as you can instead of hoarding them. The holidays could be a good time to put them to use.
You can also consider tracking them all in one place by keeping a list.
How to make sure airline, hotel rewards don't go to waste
QUICK TIP
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News