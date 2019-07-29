Man dies on inbound flight from Iceland to O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO -- A 64-year-old man died Sunday on a flight from Iceland to O'Hare International Airport.Paramedics and officers were called about 8:35 p.m. for an unresponsive man on Icelandair flight #858 at the airport's international terminal, Chicago police and the Chicago Department of Aviation said.Vo. V. Thanh was given oxygen, CPR and defibrillation with no results, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.He was taken to Resurrection Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:41 p.m., authorities said. Thanh lived in southwest suburban Wilmington.An autopsy was scheduled to determine a cause of death. Police were conducting a death investigation.