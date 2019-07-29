Travel

Man dies on inbound flight from Iceland to O'Hare Airport

In this Feb. 11, 2015, file photo, ground traffic is seen from the control tower at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green File)

CHICAGO -- A 64-year-old man died Sunday on a flight from Iceland to O'Hare International Airport.

Paramedics and officers were called about 8:35 p.m. for an unresponsive man on Icelandair flight #858 at the airport's international terminal, Chicago police and the Chicago Department of Aviation said.

Vo. V. Thanh was given oxygen, CPR and defibrillation with no results, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

He was taken to Resurrection Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:41 p.m., authorities said. Thanh lived in southwest suburban Wilmington.

An autopsy was scheduled to determine a cause of death. Police were conducting a death investigation.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagoo'hareair travelu.s. & worldairplane
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting leaves 4 dead, including suspect
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
48 shot, 8 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Gov. Pritzker signs high interest consumer debt relief bill
Chicago beefs up security for Lollapalooza
Chicago woman accused of stealing identity of 'Empire' actress Taraji Henson: Report
Boy, 3, killed in apparent accidental shooting on South Side ID'd
Show More
Double meteor shower! How to watch Monday's sky spectacle
Spring Grove man run over by pickup truck after argument over lawn mower
16-year-old wins $3 million at Fortnite World Cup
Lincoln Park Zoo to remain free until mid-century
6 injured, including child, in extra-alarm fire in Austin apartment building
More TOP STORIES News