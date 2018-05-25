TRAVEL

Memorial Day travelers to pack Chicago airports, roads

EMBED </>More Videos

Planning to hit the road or head to the airport this Memorial Day weekend? Build some extra time into your trip. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Planning to hit the road or head to the airport this Memorial Day weekend? Build some extra time into your trip.

Airport officials are preparing for a record-breaking travel season beginning this Memorial Day weekend.

Officials predict 243 million passengers will pass through security checkpoints nationwide between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Aviation officials predict 274,000 travelers will pass through O'Hare International Airport Friday.

AAA said more than 41 million people will travel this weekend, which is 5 percent more than last year. In Illinois, more than 2 million people will leave town to enjoy the long weekend. That's up 4 percent from last year.

A majority of people will drive to their destinations, even though gas prices will be the most expensive in four years. The worst time to hit the road Friday will be between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Drivers may see double the amount of traffic they usually do.

For those planning to stay in town, keep in mind the city may have more visitors this weekend. Travel website Priceline.com said Chicago is the top destination choice for Memorial Day travelers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelmemorial dayholiday traveltraffico'hare airportmidway airporttourismChicagoO'HareMidway Airport
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
World's quirkiest hotels named by TripAdvisor
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Southwest changes service animal rules for passengers
Pack Like a Pro with the Go-To Girlfriend Sadie Murray
More Travel
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
More News