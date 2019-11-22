Metra adds early train service for the day before Thanksgiving

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra is helping riders get an early start on their Thanksgiving plans!
Metra is adding extra early afternoon trains on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and offering a special $10 unlimited ride fare on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.
On Thanksgiving Day, trains will operate on Metra's holiday schedule. Trains will resume regular weekday service on Friday, Nov. 29, to accommodate Black Friday shoppers.
Metra's BNSF Line will also operate on a special weekday schedule with additional mid-morning service to help accommodate Black Friday shoppers.
Schedules can be found on Metra's website.
