Metra offers survey for commuters to weigh in on what amenities they'd like on new rail cars

CHICAGO -- Metra is buying hundreds of new rail cars and wants passengers to weigh in on what amenities they'd like to see in them.

The suburban Chicago commuter rail agency expects to spend almost $1.2 billion over the next five years to buy and rehab rail cars and locomotives.

The funding comes from a capital bill Illinois lawmakers approved this year and Metra is looking to buy at least 200 new cars.

Now the agency is asking commuters to complete a survey about which amenities are most important to them, from cup holders to power outlets, tray tables or wifi.

The survey is open now until mid-January. To give your input, CLICK HERE.
