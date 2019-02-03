Metra Electric service resumes Monday on modified schedule

Metra Electric trains will run along the entire line on Monday, following several days of canceled or limited service.Some trains are canceled and others will make extra stops, Metra said. Trains are still limited to one rail south of Kensington due to damage from a derailment earlier last week.Service was initially canceled on Wednesday when a deep freeze caused wire problems on the line.Later that day, a freight train derailed near Harvey and damaged overhead wires and two electrical substations, Metra said.