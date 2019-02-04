TRAVEL

Metra Electric trains to run on modified schedule through Friday

Metra Electric service was suspended last week due to frigid temps and a train derailment.

Metra Electric trains started to run along the entire line on Monday after several days of canceled or limited service.

The trains will continue to run on a modified schedule until Friday through the entire line, Metra announced Monday.

Click here for Monday's modified schedule.

Click here for the Tuesday through Friday modified schedule

Some trains are canceled and others will make extra stops, Metra said. Trains are still limited to one rail south of Kensington due to damage from a derailment earlier last week.

Service was initially canceled on Wednesday when a deep freeze caused wire problems on the line.

Later that day, a freight train derailed near Harvey and damaged overhead wires and two electrical substations, Metra said.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
