Travel

Metra offers discounted train pass during Lollapalooza

CHICAGO -- Getting to Lollapalooza could be a little cheaper this year for those planning to ride the Metra.

Metra is offering a discounted train pass for unlimited travel on Thursday, Aug. 1, and Friday, Aug. 2. But festival-goers must purchase their Metra passes in advance to receive the discount.

The two-day Lollapalooza pass will cost $10 for those who buy before Aug. 1. The price tag will then increase to $15.

The passes go on sale beginning Thursday, July 18.

For more information, visit Metra's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagometralollapaloozatrains
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Chance the Snapper' finally caught, trapper throwing out first pitch at Cubs game
R. Kelly held without bond on federal sex crime charges
Cars broken into near Garth Brooks concert on North Side
Moon Landing 50: Guide to Apollo 11 anniversary celebrations in Chicago
Austrian official OKs Chicago extradition for Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash
Rev. Jackson asks President Trump to pardon Rod Blagojevich
2 teens killed in Dyer, Indiana house fire ID'd
Show More
Mich. toddler with autism missing on family camping trip autism found alive
Police: Teen killed by Instagram friend who posted photos of corpse
Deadline approaches in custody battle for missing mom's 5 kids
Emmy nominations: 'Game of Thrones' leads way with 32 nods
NYPD officer won't face federal charges in Eric Garner death
More TOP STORIES News