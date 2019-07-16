Metra offers discounted train pass during Lollapalooza

CHICAGO -- Getting to Lollapalooza could be a little cheaper this year for those planning to ride the Metra.
Metra is offering a discounted train pass for unlimited travel on Thursday, Aug. 1, and Friday, Aug. 2. But festival-goers must purchase their Metra passes in advance to receive the discount.
The two-day Lollapalooza pass will cost $10 for those who buy before Aug. 1. The price tag will then increase to $15.
The passes go on sale beginning Thursday, July 18.
For more information, visit Metra's website.
