Metra cuts weekday schedule by half amid COVID-19 crisis

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra has decided to reduce its weekday schedule by half, starting Monday, as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to affect the region.The commuter rail will operate on its normal schedule this weekend, but the new weekday schedule represents about half of the normal schedule.Both Metra and Amtrak have seen a decrease in riders amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as conductors report emptier trains and more suburban riders opt to work from home. There will be changes for every line except the Heritage Corridor, which will operate its normal schedule.Extra crews have also been brought in to disinfect the trains, and are focusing on "high-touch areas such as door handles, rails and seats," Metra said. Where possible, officials will maintain the number of cars on trains to allow for social distancing.The reduced schedules will remain in effect until health officials deem the crisis has passed and/or ridership begins to return to normal. On a line-by-line basis, Metra is monitoring ridership and may further reduce service to meet the ridership demands.The schedules can be viewed at. Metra is encouraging all riders to use the Ventra app for tickets because it requires less interaction with conductors.