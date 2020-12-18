metra

Metra schedule changes to affect some service lines starting in January

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Metra is making big changes to some train schedules next month.

The Milwaukee District North and West, the North Central, and the Electric Lines are affected.

Changes start January 11 and are designed to improve overall service.

Metra said customers should review the entire schedule for their lines as departure times and stopping patterns may have been adjusted throughout.

Officials said they will continue to reevaluate its schedules during the COVID-19 pandemic and make changes as warranted to enable social distancing and address current travel patterns.

For more information on the changes, visit Metrarail.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelmetratrains
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
METRA
Metra platform shooter says he 'does stupid stuff when he drinks': prosecutors
Man seen on video shooting rife on Metra platform turns self in
Man wanted for Chicago Metra platform shooting: FBI
Cars drive around stuck railroad gates at crossings in Riverside, Berwyn
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen charged in retired Chicago firefighter's shooting death
Lightfoot admits she knew about botched CPD raid, orders changes
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
ABC7 Great Chicago Light Fight 2020 Finalists: Vote Here
IL marks 10th day of triple-digit COVID-19 deaths
Naperville girl gives Christmas gifts to families with children battling cancer
Unemployment overpayment relief
Show More
Millennials making the most of time alone amid pandemic
Students at Crown Point High School fundraise for local food bank
Win a chance to demolish Trump's former casino in AC
2nd COVID-19 vaccine set for OK in US with panel endorsement
Netflix tests new audio-only option to binge shows on mobile
More TOP STORIES News