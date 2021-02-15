Metra UP-W busing travelers after freight train derailment in West Chicago

A train derailed on the Canadian National Railroad Tracks just north of Washington St. The crossings at Washington St, Church St & Ann St will all be blocked/closed until further notice. Keep this in mind as you travel through town. We will post updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/mP54jmBdXr — West Chicago Police Department (@West_Chicago_PD) February 15, 2021

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- Metra UP-W trains were not passing West Chicago after a freight train derailment Monday morning."A train derailed on the Canadian National Railroad Tracks just north of Washington St. The crossings at Washington St, Church St & Ann St will all be blocked/closed until further notice. Keep this in mind as you travel through town. We will post updates as they become available," West Chicago Police Department said in a brief statement posted to Twitter.Customers were being bused between Geneva and West Chicago, the transit agency said in an alert.A Canadian National train derailed about 8 a.m. at an intersection with Metra tracks in West Chicago, according to Metra spokesman Michael Gillis.A spokesperson for CN did not immediately reply to a request for comment.The freight derailment affects the Union Pacific West Line both inbound and outbound, Metra officials said.Once the derailed fright cars are removed, the tracks will have to be inspected and possibly repaired before regular service can resume.