metra

Metra to expand 3 commuter rail schedules as ridership increases

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Metra to expand 3 commuter rails as ridership increases

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra is slowly expanding its schedule on three of its busiest lines as the commuter rail says it is seeing more riders.

Metra has been operating at a reduced level since the beginning of the pandemic, but now trains are being added to the morning and evening commutes on the BNSF, Milwaukee District North and North Central lines.

RELATED: Chicago traffic, CTA patterns dramatically affected by COVID pandemic; construction unchanged

Those new schedules take effect next Monday.

For more information on the changes, visit Metrarail.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelmetracommuting
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
METRA
Chicago traffic has been dramatically changed by COVID pandemic
Person fatally struck by Metra train in Evanston
Metra service impacted by freight train derailment
Metra fare reduction pilot program launches in south suburbs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot vows justice after boy, 13, fatally shot by CPD
Bar opening event linked to 46 COVID-19 cases, a school closure and hospitalization: CDC
Cook County to release 30K 1st dose appointments
Examining Chicago police use of force policy amid Chauvin trial
IL teacher on leave after allegedly posting sex video on Snapchat
Car payment savings: Is now the best time to refinance your auto loan?
Chicago State University, Gallagher Way vaccination sites open
Show More
Indiana to lift statewide COVID mask mandate Tuesday
St. Louis jail inmates stage 2nd uprising in 2 months
Police chief: Kneeling on George Floyd's neck violated policy
COVID-19 issues at center of Glenbrook school board elections
Kids now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant, expert says
More TOP STORIES News