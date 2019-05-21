Travel

Metra UP-NW trains moving after suspicious package investigation

BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A Metra UP-Northwest train was stopped in Barrington as police investigated a suspicious package on a train Tuesday afternoon.

Metra UP-NW Train #621 was evacuated and swept by a canine unit after the suspicious package was reported to the Barrington Police Department around 3:30 p.m., according to a press release from the village of Barrington. Trains on the UP-Northwest Line were delayed during this time.

There was determined to be no threat and the train was given the all-clear, officials said. Trains began moving around 4:55 p.m.
