Metra UP West inbound trains delayed due to switching problem at Lake Street

Just after 8:30 a.m., Metra UP West posted on Twitter that inbound trains #28, #30 and #32 are operating 10 to 20 minutes behind schedule.
Officials said the issue is caused by switching problems at Lake Street.
Metra said the three UP West inbound trains are slowly moving as they work to assess the problem.
