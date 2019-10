Metra UP West inbound trains delayed due to switching problem at Lake Street

Metra Alert UP-W - Inbound train #28, #30 and #32 may be operating 10 to 20 minutes behind schedule, switch problems at Lake Street — Metra UP-W (@metraUPW) October 24, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A switching problem is causing delays for some Metra riders Thursday morning.Just after 8:30 a.m., Metra UP West posted on Twitter that inbound trains #28, #30 and #32 are operating 10 to 20 minutes behind schedule.Officials said the issue is caused by switching problems at Lake Street.Metra said the three UP West inbound trains are slowly moving as they work to assess the problem.Please visit metrarail.com or listen to platform announcements for current delay information.