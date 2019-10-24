metra

Metra UP West inbound trains delayed due to switching problem at Lake Street

[File photo.]

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A switching problem is causing delays for some Metra riders Thursday morning.

Just after 8:30 a.m., Metra UP West posted on Twitter that inbound trains #28, #30 and #32 are operating 10 to 20 minutes behind schedule.



Officials said the issue is caused by switching problems at Lake Street.

Metra said the three UP West inbound trains are slowly moving as they work to assess the problem.

Please visit metrarail.com or listen to platform announcements for current delay information.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information when it becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelmetracommutingtrains
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
METRA
Metra tests new technology to detect guns, explosives
Metra UP-NW, MD-N service resumes with delays after false report of person hit in Mayfair
Harry's Cafe keeps Naperville train station spot after city council amends ordinance
Auburn-Gresham neighborhood breaks ground on new Metra station
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teachers strike enters 8th day as CTU plans civil disobedience training
Intruder killed after being confronted by homeowner in Austin
Rep. Elijah Cummings to lie in state at US Capitol ceremony
Woman dies as she tries to rescue Astros fan in crash
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California explodes to 10,000 acres, forces evacuations
Mayor Lightfoot details plan to tackle $838M budget deficit
Original Home Run Inn reopens in Little Village
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cool start, mostly cloudy Thursday
FDA endorses tobacco pouches as less risky alternative to smoking
Prosecutors double-down on accused Woodfield Mall SUV attacker
Car runs red light, crashes, narrowly misses family crossing street
Strasburg stars as Nats rout Astros 12-3 for 2-0 Series lead
More TOP STORIES News