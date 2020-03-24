Coronavirus

Midway Airport air traffic control tower reopens after workers test positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The air traffic control tower at Midway Airport has re-opened.

It has been closed for six days after three technicians tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

RELATED: Midway Control Tower workers test positive for coronavirus; hundreds of flights canceled at airport

Flight operations were limited during the closure and the Federal Aviation Administration said they put a ground delay program in place allowing flights to operate on a "one-in-one-out" basis.

The FAA said the tower has been thoroughly cleaned and other workers are still being evaluated.

RELATED: Southwest reduces service to and from Midway

Southwest Airlines, which has the most flights into and out of Midway, had greatly reduced its schedule while the tower was closed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelmidway airportchicagoair traveloutbreakairline industrycoronaviruscoronavirus chicagoairlinemidway airporttests
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Cook County morgue prepares for surge in bodies amid COVID-19 outbreak
Trump hoping to see US economy reopened by Easter
Negotiators close on a nearly $2 trillion coronavirus aid package
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hospitals prepare for COVID-19 patient influx; Illinois' COVID-19 cases reach 1,535, 16 deaths
Cook County morgue prepares for surge in bodies amid COVID-19 outbreak
Berwyn dad describes COVID-19 as 'truly miserable'
What to know about Illinois' 1,535 COVID-19 cases
Aurora confirms 1st coronavirus death, 3 cases
CPD Supt. Beck discusses efforts to protect first responders safeguarding Chicago
Educational companies offering free tools for teachers, parents
Show More
Local dance party goes digital amid COVID-19 crisis
Nurse's lawsuit alleges she was fired for warning about 'ineffective' COVID-19 masks
Edgewater hosts Virtual Restaurant Week during COVID-19 crisis
Negotiators close on a nearly $2 trillion coronavirus aid package
Chicago suburbs empty during shelter-in-place order
More TOP STORIES News