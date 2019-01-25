TRAVEL

New hangar opening at O'Hare Airport

Mayor Rahm Emanuel will cut the ribbon on a new hangar at O'Hare Airport Friday morning. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green File)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mayor Rahm Emanuel will cut the ribbon on a new hangar at O'Hare Airport Friday morning.

It is O'Hare's first new hangar in 30 years. The 190,000 square foot facility will be used to service planes for American Airlines and it can accommodate some of the largest aircraft like the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office says this is all part of an $8 billion project to expand the airport. The $215 million project created an estimated 1,000 construction jobs, Emanuel's office said.
