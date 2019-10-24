CTA's proposed $1B budget calls for improved accessibility, expanding Red Line next year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Transit Authority's latest budget proposal comes with good news for riders: there won't be any fare hikes or service cuts next year.Riders can even expect some new rail cars, buses and station upgrades.The CTA announced Thursday that the agency proposed a more than $1.5 billion operating budget for 2020. The plans include expanding accessibility and extending the Red Line south.The agency is also pushing for more help from the state to fund reduced fares for seniors, students and the disabled."Public transportation is the great connector of Chicago, and this city has a fundamental obligation to ensure all residents of all communities have access to affordable, accessible and equitable transportation options," said Mayor Lightfoot. "From extending CTA's Red Line south to ensuring every CTA station is 100 percent accessible, I'm proud to say this budget reflects not only our priorities but most importantly - our values."CTA ridership continues to drop, partly due to ride-share options and low gas prices.