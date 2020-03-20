coronavirus illinois

Southwest suspends service to and from Midway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Southwest Airlines announced it is ending operations at Chicago Midway International Airport.

The air traffic control tower was closed for cleaning after 3 workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Other airlines are flying into and out of Midway, but the majority of flights are on Southwest.

The airline has offered flexible accommodations to all impacted customers.

It is not known when the airline will resume operations.
