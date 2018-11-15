HOLIDAY TRAVEL

O'Hare Airport ranked 4th-best airport to get delayed in this holiday season by Orbitz

Orbitz took a look at the 15 busiest airports in the U.S. and ranked them from best to worst for getting delayed at over this holiday travel season. (Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Orbitz took a look at the 15 busiest airports in the U.S. and ranked them from best to worst for getting delayed at over this holiday travel season. O'Hare International Airport took the no. 4 spot.

The travel company pulled the 15 airports from the Port Authority of NY&NJ 2017 Airport Traffic Report, and then used nine metrics to rank them. The metrics used were number of shopping outlets, number of dining outlets, Wi-Fi speed, percentage of flights leaving on time, percentage of canceled flights, number of members-only lounges, price of members-only lounges, number of public lounges and price of public lounges.

Orbitz found 79.91 percent of flights left on time in 2017, making it "one of the less dependable airports on our list," and 1.92 percent of flights were canceled.

Still, negatives were balanced by the amenities offered at the airport. O'Hare has 79 shopping outlets, the third-highest of the airports on the list, and the most dining options: 133. Orbitz also highlighted the airport's yoga room, and the ability to access the airport Hilton's 8,000-square foot athletic club (which includes a sauna, steam room, workout equipment and lap pool) as long as you pay the day rate.

Orbitz recommended O'Hare for families, who can visit an aviation-themed interactive playground. "There's also a plentiful supply of Lego to keep kids of all ages entertained," the company wrote.

While Wi-Fi at O'Hare was slower than some other airports, it is free, and there are 13 members-only lounges and two public lounges where passengers can relax while they wait for their flight.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport topped Orbtiz's list, while Charlotte Douglas International Airport came in last.

The full list:

1. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
2. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

3. McCarran International Airport (Las Vegas)
4. O'Hare International Airport
5. San Francisco International Airport
6. John F. Kennedy International Airport (New York City)
7. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport
8. Denver International Airport
9. Orlando International Airport

10. Los Angeles International Airport
11. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
12. Miami International Airport
13. George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston)
14. Newark Liberty International Airport
15. Charlotte Douglas International Airport

For more information, read the breakdown at Orbitz.
