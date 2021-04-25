travel

Our Chicago: Americans look forward to traveling again amid COVID-19

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Americans look to travel after being at home for more than a year..

According to Trip Advisor, more than two-thirds of people are planning to travel this summer.

More people are getting the COVID-19 vaccine but virus variants are spreading too.

Everyone is ready to get out after months of not traveling, said Dr. Susan Bleasdale, UI Health.



Infectious disease specialist, Dr. Susan Bleasdale, Chief Quality Officer and Medical Director for Infection Prevention at U-I Health said can get out and begin to travel but suggests to do it safely.

"Best thing is to make sure you're protected with vaccination. It's really important also that when you are protected with vaccination that you're fully protected. We've had some people that have jumped the gun," Dr. Bleasdale said.

There are several COVID-19 requirements for domestic and international travel, according to Ja'Vonne Harley, Advantage International owner.



Ja'Vonne Harley, the owner of Advantage International, said some countries may require visitors to be fully vaccinated while other may only require a negative COVID-19 test.

"Well right now, more than 70 countries are fully open to Americans, and everybody is really wanting to go back to Europe, and some European nations are on that list," Harley said.
