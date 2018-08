Pack Like a Pro with the Go-To Girlfriend Sadie Murray

Sadie Murray has always been in the fashion world - from behind-the-scenes work to being on Season 9 of "The Bachelor" - Sadie has turned into the go-to expert for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyles.Her popular website http://www.thegotogirlfriend.com/ has tons of information from her. Sadie visits WCL to talk about the latest things and ways to pack for a trip like a pro!Check out more from Sadie on her website The Go-To Girlfriend $99.95TIP: It all starts with the right suitcase. This is my ultimate packing hack because you literally don't have to fold your clothes. It has a mobile closet-Keep everything on the hangers. More compartments than you know what to do with and it doesn't just roll from TSA security to your gate, it TWIRLS.$95.00TIP: Don't wear any shoe that's hard to get off and on because it's a pain when going through security. Always wear close-toed for multiple reasons, but especially if it's cold on the plane, and always bring socks for a long flight! Always comfortable shoes in case you're connecting and walking from gate to gate in a big airport-also, be sure to pack heavier items like shoes along the walls of your suitcase.$20.00-$29.00TIP: Always pack more basics than you think necessary-you can never have enough cute white or solid color tee's. Bring items that can be worn more than once with multiple outfits-keeping everything in same color palette really helps!$19.95TIP: Use your case for not only toiletries, but organize your jewelry, gadgets and "emergency kit" like advil, sewing kit, bandaids, etc.$29.95TIP: During travel, your clothes will inevitably wrinkle-always, always pack a mini-steamer to look fresh and put-together for those vacation photos and of course the 'gram!$100.00TIP: Get a massage within 24 hours of landing to sooth any travel tension in muscles, increase blood flow, and improve circulation so you can better enjoy your trip.Zeel Massage allows you get a massage delivered to you at your hotel room in as little as an hour.To learn more, please visit Zeel.com/offer New customers can use code RELAX20 for $20 off a massage.