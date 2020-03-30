Travel

Michigan Avenue closed between 8th and 9th streets after debris falls from building

CHICAGO -- Michigan Avenue was shut down Sunday between 8th Street and 9th Street in the South Loop after debris fell from a building.

The Office of Emergency Management announced the closure Sunday at about 6:25 p.m. They did not specify which building the debris had fallen from.

CTA No. 3 King Drive buses have been rerouted via Wabash Avenue and Roosevelt Road, the transit authority said.

It remains unclear when the area might reopen.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
