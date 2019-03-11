Party with Cardi B, Post Malone and DJ Khaled on a cruise this summer

Cardi B, Post Malone and DJ Khaled will be headlining an adults-only cruise this summer.
The Days of Summer Cruise Fest will take place on the Carnival Victory. This cruise is so adults-only even the ship is 21, but passengers only have to be 18.
While on board the Carnival Victory, guests can enjoy a world-class spa, casino, 24-hour dining, and drinks at one of the vessel's six bars, including a tequila bar and a station where you pour your own beer.
The music festival will set sail on June 28 from Miami to two different locations in the Bahamas before returning to Florida on July 1.
While Cardi B, Post Malone and DJ Khaled are confirmed, more acts may be added to the lineup.
So how many money moves do you have to make for this cruise? An interior cabin with four people starts at $1,062.50 per person. A suite for only two people will cost at least $3,500 per person.
When guests aren't singing along to Psycho, additional amenities include mini golf, mixology competitions, a jogging track, dive-in movies, a waterslide and several pools. For an extra fee, guests can visit the on-board Build-a-Bear Workshop, the salon, the spa, and the video arcade.