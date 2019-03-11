u.s. & world

Party with Cardi B, Post Malone and DJ Khaled on a cruise this summer

EMBED <>More Videos

Cardi B, Post Malone and DJ Khalid will be headlining an adults-only cruise this summer.

MIAMI, Florida -- Ready to feel just like a "rockstar?" Grab your "Money" because this cruise is a "No Brainer."

Cardi B, Post Malone and DJ Khaled will be headlining an adults-only cruise this summer.

The Days of Summer Cruise Fest will take place on the Carnival Victory. This cruise is so adults-only even the ship is 21, but passengers only have to be 18.

While on board the Carnival Victory, guests can enjoy a world-class spa, casino, 24-hour dining, and drinks at one of the vessel's six bars, including a tequila bar and a station where you pour your own beer.

The music festival will set sail on June 28 from Miami to two different locations in the Bahamas before returning to Florida on July 1.

While Cardi B, Post Malone and DJ Khaled are confirmed, more acts may be added to the lineup.



So how many money moves do you have to make for this cruise? An interior cabin with four people starts at $1,062.50 per person. A suite for only two people will cost at least $3,500 per person.

When guests aren't singing along to Psycho, additional amenities include mini golf, mixology competitions, a jogging track, dive-in movies, a waterslide and several pools. For an extra fee, guests can visit the on-board Build-a-Bear Workshop, the salon, the spa, and the video arcade.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
travelfloridafestivalcardi bentertainmentmusic newsus worldcarnivalcruise ship
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Trump's record $4.7T budget relies on strong growth
Fight for fair pay: US women's soccer team members sue
Boy, 3, dies in fire after babysitter leaves for store, investigators say
Japanese woman honored as oldest living person
TOP STORIES
Brothers 'taken advantage of' by Jussie Smollett, attorney says
Chance the Rapper shares wedding photos
Family of boy, 13, killed in Englewood urges shooter to come forward
Red Line commute disrupted by Addison track improvements
Former Miss Teen Universe, 20, dies after suffering heart attack
Boy, 3, dies in fire after babysitter leaves for store, investigators say
Boy, 14, stabbed to death over brownie, friend says
Show More
Man accused of killing McHenry deputy in Rockford in court Monday
Japanese woman honored as oldest living person
'Simpsons' producers remove episode that featured Michael Jackson
Bradley rallies big, beats Northern Iowa for MVC title
Police issue alert after River North robberies
More TOP STORIES News