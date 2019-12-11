holiday

Alaska Airlines to offer priority boarding to passengers wearing ugly Christmas sweaters

If you're traveling for the holidays, you may want to put on that ugly Christmas sweater. It could get you a special perk.

Alaska Airlines is offering priority boarding to anyone wearing an ugly holiday sweater next week.

The company says it doesn't even have to be ugly, as long as your sweater is festive -- you'll be among the first to board.

The one-day promotion is good Friday, December 20, which happens to be National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day.

Alaska Airlines says it will also be showing free holiday movies in-flight.

"We know holiday travel can be stressful for some, which is why we've made sure flying with the 'merrier carrier' this time of year is an experience that brings nonstop joy to all our guests. We love going above and beyond to make your trip memorable; celebrating Ugly Sweater Day is just another way we're making the holidays a priority," said Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines' managing director of marketing and advertising.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelairport newsholidayair travelfreebie fridaychristmasu.s. & worldpassengerholiday travelalaska airlines
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY
Blending holiday traditions and dishes is the goal of Festival of Holidays.
Queens Special Ed teacher sells Christmas trees around NYC
Check Out This Christmas Pop-Up Bar
North Riverside Mall treats Chicago kids to holiday shopping spree
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Park District truck slides into Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach
Woman claims vehicle headrest sent her to hospital
Man, 18, shot in bedroom by stray bullet on NW Side
Great Chicago Light Fight: Joliet man 'spreads the Christmas cheer'
Woman killed, parents injured in Brainerd apartment fire
Retired White Sox announcer 'Hawk' Harrelson' named Ford Frick Award winner
Woman says vet mistakenly euthanized her dog
Show More
Family sues cruise line after toddler falls to death from window
Chatham restaurant burglarized overnight, owners believe they know culprit
Manhunt underway for man wanted in death of Texas sergeant
Ayesha Curry's Houston restaurant abruptly shuts down
Local Market grocery store opens in South Shore
More TOP STORIES News