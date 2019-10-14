Travel

Plane evacuated at Midway Airport for mechanical issue; no one injured

CHICAGO -- No one was injured Monday when airplane was evacuated at Midway International Airport for a mechanical issue.

The fire department was called about 8:20 a.m. for a plane with "a mechanical issue in the front of the plane," according to Chicago Fire Dept. Deputy District Chief Walter Schroeder.

It was unclear what caused the mechanical issue, or the threat it posed.

Everyone aboard disembarked, and no injuries were reported, Schroder said.

Video broadcast from the scene showed a Southwest Airlines plane on the airfield surrounded by emergency vehicles.

The Chicago Dept. of Aviation did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
