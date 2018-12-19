TRAVEL

Popeyes offers 'emotional support chicken' available at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA --
Just in time for the busy holiday travel season, there is a new and very unique feature being offered for travelers at Philadelphia International Airport.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is offering flyers its own brand of comfort while providing a good laugh: "Emotional Support Chicken."

That means, travelers passing through Terminal C can get a fried chicken meal in a specially designed, chicken-themed carrier box - which is permitted to fly without any restrictions.

You will have to request it though when ordering.

The box reads:

"This chicken provides comfort and nourishment during stressful air travel. Unlike other chicken, it is marinated in real Louisiana spices for 12 hours and must be permitted to fly without restriction. Do not leave unattended, as Popeyes is not responsible for lost or stolen chicken."



Airlines have recently been tightening rules on animals, saying their numbers have skyrocketed and some have relieved themselves or bitten other animals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
