Quick Tip: Hotel Hijacked

Could your next hotel stay be hijacked? One woman says it happened to her when a complete stranger added on nights to her reservation.Fraud experts say it's a common scam where someone can latch on to your reservation - but there are some things you can do to prevent this.First, during the time of checkout or around checkout, you should be weary of people who may be listening to your room number because sometimes people can actually sweet talk their way into a room, get in the room, call from the room and add extra nights to your reservation! They can also take your keys if you leave them in the room.The other thing you can do is go back to the "old school" checkout. That's right, go down with your keys, stand in line and get a receipt and give them your keys. That way you know you are checked out and that you have a bill saying what you owe.