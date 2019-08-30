Quick Tip

Quick Tip: How to stay safe on an end-of-summer road trip

By
Are you planning on hitting the road before summer slips away?

Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has some tips to make sure you're prepared and safe.

According to the American Red Cross, travelers should make sure to tell a friend or family member where they're headed. They should also pack plenty of emergency supplies such as water, high-protein snacks, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.

Drivers shouldn't let their gas tank get too low and always check the weather forecast.

For more tips on how to get prepared before a road trip, check out the American Red Cross' safety checklist: https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies/highway-safety.html.
