QUICK TIP

Quick Tip: Spring break trip scams

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has the warning about trips that may sound too good to be true.

By and Ann Pistone
There's an alert about spring break deals. Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has the warning about trips that may sound too good to be true. But the reservations can be fake!

There is a scam alert out on what the Better Business Bureau calls "shady school trips."

People who claim to work for travel companies may be hitting campuses and peddling great deals.

They convince kids to pay upfront, but there is really no trip and you guessed it - no flight and no hotel.

If you are paying for a trip up front use a credit card and do your homework first on the travel business to make sure they are legitimate and have a good record.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelu.s. & worldscamsI-TeamtravelQuick Tip
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
QUICK TIP
Quick Tip: Fake tech support scams
Quick Tip: How to prevent identity theft while filing your taxes
More Quick Tip
TRAVEL
Hundreds of jobs available at Dept. of Aviation career fairs
Our favorite #abc7chicago Instagram photos of February
Southwest gets FAA approval for flights to Hawaii
British Airways flight tips side to side
More Travel
Top Stories
Amtrak problems caused by worker falling on circuit board, Durbin says
Chicago police reforms take effect Friday
Brothers reportedly involved in Jussie Smollett alleged hoax release statement expressing 'regret'
East Chicago siblings doante books for Dr. Seuss Day
Ginger Zee opens up about struggle with eating disorder
Former federal prosecutor appointed to monitor police reform plan
3 siblings killed in crash were on way to visit dad in hospital
Police: Man staged abduction to avoid paying Super Bowl debts
Show More
Young brain tumor patient wants letters from your dog
PBR design winner is Chicago area artist
Consumer Countdown: Music app TikTok ordered to pay record fine
Police: Kidnapping suspect arrested, body found in car
Man shot by CPD in South Shore charged with attempted murder
More News