Quick Tip: Spring break trip scams

There's an alert about spring break deals. Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has the warning about trips that may sound too good to be true. But the reservations can be fake!
There is a scam alert out on what the Better Business Bureau calls "shady school trips."
People who claim to work for travel companies may be hitting campuses and peddling great deals.
They convince kids to pay upfront, but there is really no trip and you guessed it - no flight and no hotel.
If you are paying for a trip up front use a credit card and do your homework first on the travel business to make sure they are legitimate and have a good record.
