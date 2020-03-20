Southwest reduces service to and from Midway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Southwest Airlines announced it has reduced operations at Chicago Midway International Airport.
The air traffic control tower was closed for cleaning after 3 workers tested positive for COVID-19.
Other airlines are flying into and out of Midway, but the majority of flights are on Southwest.
There are more than 150 Southwest flight cancellations.
The airline has offered flexible accommodations to all impacted customers.
It is not known when the airline will resume operations.
