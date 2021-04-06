Reopening California

Disneyland Resort announces dates for ticket sales, new reservation system ahead of April 30 reopening

EMBED <>More Videos

Reopening Disneyland Resort: Ticket sales to resume April 15

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- With the announced reopening of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure less than a month away, officials on Tuesday released details about the theme parks' new reservation system and ticketing.

When the Anaheim parks reopen with limited capacity on April 30, guests will be required to make reservations for entry online and in advance, according to a post on the official Disney Parks Blog. Guests must have a valid ticket to make a reservation.

Admission will initially be available to California residents only, in groups no larger than 3 households, in accordance with health guidelines issued by California officials.

The Disneyland Resort reservation system is scheduled to launch on April 12. Parkgoers with existing tickets can then begin making reservations for the days that their tickets are valid. For those who don't currently have tickets, sales will resume three days later, on April 15.

Here are some key dates to keep in mind:

Disneyland's popular Blue Bayou restaurant to serve alcoholic beverages
EMBED More News Videos

When Disneyland reopens next month, alcohol will be served at the Blue Bayou restaurant, adding one more option for visitors to consume alcohol beverages in the park.


April 9: Current ticketholders can check available days for 1-day ticket types at Disneyland.com/ParksUpdates.

April 12: The theme park reservation system will open no earlier than 8 a.m. PT. Guests who already have tickets may start making reservations

April 15: Disneyland and Disney California Adventure ticket sales will resume no earlier than 8 a.m. PT.

Guests with Park Hopper tickets may choose, pending availability, which park to start their day, when making their reservations, and then will be able to visit the other park beginning at 1 p.m. that day.

Both parks are scheduled to open daily at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.

MORE: ABC7's complete interview with Disney CEO Bob Chapek
EMBED More News Videos

In an interview with ABC7, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said Disneyland and California Adventure Park will reopen on April 30 after remaining closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelcaliforniaanaheimorange countytheme parksocial distancingcoronavirus californiadisneydisneylandcoronavirus pandemicreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
Disney aiming to reopen CA theme parks by late April
California to allow theme parks to reopen at reduced capacity
CA issues reopening guidelines for Disneyland after monthslong closures
Dr. Fauci estimates 'some degree of normality' toward end of 2021
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2-year-old boy shot in head in apparent road rage shooting on Lake Shore Drive
Police official: Chauvin was trained to defuse situations | LIVE
4 states, DC added to Chicago's COVID travel quarantine order
Lightfoot vows justice after boy, 13, fatally shot by CPD
West Side nonprofit empowers young moms through employment
Chicago mom creates self-sanitizing diaper-changing table
Tips on keeping your lawn green, rabbits from eating plants
Show More
IL reports 2,931 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
Video: Dog steals news reporter's microphone on live TV
Bar opening event linked to 46 COVID-19 cases, a school closure and hospitalization: CDC
Legal IL fireworks could soon include 'fountain' sparklers
7 hurt in West Englewood shooting: CPD
More TOP STORIES News