O'Hare Airport is known for its delays in the winter, but it's also one of the worst airports for summer delays, according to MagnifyMoney.com.O'Hare came in sixth on the list. Newark topped the list as the worst airport for summer delays, followed by New York's LaGuardia, San Francisco, New York's JFK and Boston's Logan airport.Honolulu's airport is the best for avoiding summer delays, according to the report.