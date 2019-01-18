TRAVEL

Royal Caribbean bans Canadian man who jumped from cruise ship

EMBED </>More Videos

Man, friends banned for life from Royal Caribbean. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 18, 2019.

MIAMI --
Royal Caribbean International says it's issued a lifetime ban for a Canadian man who jumped off a cruise ship in the Bahamas.

The Sun Sentinel reports that Nick Naydev posted the video on Instagram last week showing him standing on the balcony of the Symphony of the Seas and jumping off. In the comments section, the Vancouver, British Columbia, man estimated that he jumped from the 11th-story deck, more than 100 feet (30 meters) above the water's surface.

Naydev says he and his friends were kicked off the ship and had to fly back to Miami. He says he was sore for several days after the jump but didn't report any serious injuries.

A Royal Caribbean spokesman called the incident extremely dangerous and confirmed the lifetime ban. The company says it's also exploring legal action.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelu.s. & worldcruise shipinstagrambancanada
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Designs for O'Hare expansion unveiled, public can vote through Jan. 23
First look: O'Hare expansion proposals; full designs unveiled Thursday
CTA now offering free wireless internet service at Clark/Lake Blue Line stop
Chicago Travel & Adventure Show 2019
More Travel
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Jason Van Dyke sentencing hearing
LATEST LIVE TRACK: Snowstorm could dump 3-8 inches; Winter Storm Warning to go in effect
WATCH LIVE: Funeral for state trooper fatally struck in Northbrook underway
Chicago AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning in effect for Friday afternoon
Girl, 5, hit by stray bullet in Harvey
Woman returns missing $8K to limo crash widow
VIDEO: Woman trapped in burning truck rescued by police
Winnie the Pooh Day: Things you may not know
Show More
Perdue chicken recall: 'May contain' wood
Trump directed Cohen to lie to Congress over Russia: report
Stay-at-home moms should make $162,000 salary, survey finds
Deputy heralded for helping victim, making arrest in 100-mph crash
More News