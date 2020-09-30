Seattle passes minimum pay law for Uber, Lyft drivers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6368321" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says the San Francisco-based company will likely shut down service temporarily in California if it's forced to classify its drivers as full-time employees.

SEATTLE, Washington -- Seattle is raising the minimum pay for Uber and Lyft drivers in an attempt to lessen the number of cars in the city.The city council approved a new law Tuesday that would make ride-share companies such as Uber and Lyft pay their drivers the $16 minimum hourly wage.The measure uses a formula for drivers' compensation so they will be paid fairly when they're less busy.Under the new law, drivers will get an hourly pay of $30 before expenses.The pay increase is supposed to incentivize Uber and Lyft to keep their drivers busy with passengers instead of flooding the city with more cars.The law is modeled after a similar one in New York, which was the first city to pass such a measure.In a recent letter, Uber said New York's policy resulted in fewer rides and higher prices for passengers.Lyft called Seattle's plan flawed and said it would destroy jobs.