Service resumes after signal issues halt Pink Line between Loop, Polk

CHICAGO --
Service has resumed after signal problems in the Loop disrupted part of the CTA Pink Line on the West Side and caused delays on several other train lines.

Earlier Thursday, Pink Line trains were not operating between Polk and the Loop because of signal issues near the Clark/Lake station, according to a service alert from the CTA. Trains were only operating between 54th/Cermak and Polk, and then continuing to the Racine station to connect to the Blue Line.

Inbound riders were advised to take the Pink Line to Racine and then transfer to the Blue Line to get to the Loop, the CTA said. Passengers in the Loop who need to travel toward 54th/Cermak should take the Blue Line to Racine and switch to an outbound Pink Line train there. Shuttle buses were also operating between Polk and Ashland/Lake to connect riders to the Green Line.

The signal problems were also causing delays and service changes on the other Loop lines, the CTA said. All Purple Line trains were operating on the Brown Line tracks on the Outer Loop and making all stops from Washington/Wells to Clark/Lake before resuming normal routing to Linden. Trains have resumed normal operations.

The Green, Brown, Orange and Purple lines were also experiencing major delays and limited service capacity, the CTA said.

