Lost and found: Snorkeler finds the owner of lost GoPro found underwater

The camera still worked and had photos and videos of the original owner. (WFTS | Jeffrey Heim/Twitter)

Jeffrey Heim was snorkeling for shark teeth near Caspersen Beach in Venice, Florida when he found a GoPro lodged between two rocks.

The camera, which still works, had barnacles stuck to it and Heim was able to retrieve the photos and videos from the memory card.

"I just wanted to find the owner," Heim told WFTS. "I've lost three GoPros myself, two in Georgia, one in the Keys, and I know how it feels."

Heim posted a photo of the couple that was found on the camera to Twitter in hopes of giving the camera back to the owner.


After two days, Heim said he was able to find the owners of the camera. The couple said they lost the camera earlier in the year while paddleboarding in Venice.

