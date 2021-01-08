construction

Indiana Gov. Holcomb announces South Shore double track project can begin

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced construction can begin on the South Shore Double Track project with the use of federal funds.

A total of $173 million has been put toward expanding the rail line into a double track.

The $491 million project, a key piece of Gov. Holcomb's Next Level Agenda, will speed passenger rail service between Gary and Michigan City. It will also make critical safety improvements at grade crossings and platform improvements at five stations.

The governor called the Double Track Northwest Indiana Project a game changer for the state.
