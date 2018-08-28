TRAVEL

South Shore train service resumes after accident

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) --
South Shore train service has resumed in both directions after an earlier collision with a vehicle.

A South Shore train spokesperson said an eastbound train struck a vehicle at County Line Road west of Ogden Dunes Tuesday evening. One person in the vehicle was killed. There are no other injuries.

Trains were stopped in both directions and delayed over 90 minutes following the accident.
