South Shore train service resumes after accident

All train service is currently stopped west of Ogden Dunes due to a train/vehicle collision. Estimated time of delay for all trains is at least 30-60 minutes. — South Shore Line (@southshoreline) August 28, 2018

South Shore train service has resumed in both directions after an earlier collision with a vehicle.A South Shore train spokesperson said an eastbound train struck a vehicle at County Line Road west of Ogden Dunes Tuesday evening. One person in the vehicle was killed. There are no other injuries.Trains were stopped in both directions and delayed over 90 minutes following the accident.