South Shore train service stopped west of Ogden Dunes due to accident

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) --
South Shore trains are currently stopped west of Ogden Dunes due to a collision with a vehicle.

A South Shore train spokesperson said an eastbound train struck a vehicle at County Line Road Tuesday evening. One person in the vehicle was killed. There are no other injuries.

Trains are stopped in both directions.

The South Shore spokesperson expected train service to restart around 7:30 p.m.
