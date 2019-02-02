TRAVEL

South Shore trains to resume Sunday; Metra Electric to start limited service

Service on the South Shore and Metra Electric resumes on Sunday after four days.

Metra Electric and South Shore Line trains were not running Saturday - the fourth straight day.

However, service will be returning to both lines on Sunday. Trains on Metra Electric and South Shore were suspended this week due to damage caused by a freight train derailment and the extreme cold.
METRA ELECTRIC

Metra Eletric will resume service from Kensington to the north on Sunday. South service remains suspended.

Metra will run Metra Electric Line service between Millennium Station and Kensington/115th Street and along the South Chicago Branch on Sunday, but service south will remain suspended as the agency continues to repair damage caused by a freight train derailment. The South Shore Line to Indiana also will reopen and will operate a normal Sunday schedule.

The schedule will the normal Sunday Metra schedule from those stations

The train line will make an announcement on Sunday about Monday service.

SOUTH SHORE

South Shore service will be restored Sunday with westbound Train 600.

When service resumes, substitute bus service will no longer be in effect between South Bend and Michigan City Carroll Ave. All train service is expected to operate as normal.
