TRAVEL

Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100

EMBED </>More Videos

Southwest Airlines is slashing fares again! Here are some tips before you book.

Southwest Airlines' fares have taken a tumble to below $100 round-trip, just in time for you to book travel to that winter wonderland or island paradise you've always dreamed of.

The company launched its 72-hour sale Tuesday morning, which means you only have until Thursday to book a ticket.

A one-way fare starts at $49. They go up to $79, $99 or $129 for longer flights.

The promotion is good for domestic travel from 11/28/18 - 12/19/18 and then from 1/3/19 - 2/13/19.

Domestic travel isn't valid on Fridays and Sundays. The fares also only apply for nonstop flights.

Check the Southwest Airlines website for specific restrictions and dates on international travel.

RELATED: 11 flights from Houston under $100 during Southwest sale
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelsouthwest airlinestravel tipsair travelsave moneyconsumer
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
City receives federal grant to relieve South Side rail congestion
10 breathtaking National Park Service experiences
Southwest Airlines passenger calls flight attendant N-word on flight from Chicago
LAX will allow passengers to carry pot
More Travel
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Jason Van Dyke Trial: Van Dyke expected to testify Tuesday afternoon
Wis. pizza delivery man calls 911 after kidnapped woman mouths 'help me'
Man shot on bike path is Rogers Park's 2nd fatal shooting in 2 days
The 'Sunday Scaries' are a thing
Packages that may contain ricin found on Pentagon grounds
UPS to hire more than 4,000 Chicago area seasonal workers
Pritzker's toilet removal a 'scheme to defraud,' inspector general's report says
Florida man accused of trying to buy girl, 8, for $200K
Show More
24 Illinois schools receive National Blue Ribbon honor
Brett Kavanaugh's former Yale classmate speaks out
Murder victim's Fitbit leads to alleged killer, her stepfather
3 killed, including 3-year-old boy, killed in Englewood crash ID'd
More News