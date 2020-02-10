Travel

Southwest Airlines flight detained at Midway due to sick passenger who had been to China

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A plane was detained when it landed at Midway International Airport Monday as medical personnel responded to a sick passenger on board who had recently traveled to China.

The Chicago Fire Department said they responded to a flight from New York that had two passengers on board - a mother and daughter - that had been in China in January.

In a statement, Southwest Airlines said out of an abundance of caution, the crew on board Flight #953 from LaGuardia International Airport followed recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control to ensure the customers received the assistance they needed.

CFD said the daughter showed symptoms of abdominal distress, but did not register a fever near the 104-degree threshold. The mother was not experiencing any symptoms.

The passenger in question has been cleared by local authorities, Southwest said.
