Southwest Airlines to reduce COVID-19 sanitizing efforts between flights

Southwest Airlines announced it would be cutting back cabin cleaning procedures instituted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline started the procedures back in March along with limited airplane capacity.

Southwest said it will continue to limit airplane capacity through the end of October; all middle seats will remain empty to allow for social distancing.

However, cleanings between each flight will now focus on specific high touch areas such as tray tables and lavatories.

Seat belts and armrests will no longer be wiped down and sanitized between each flight. Overnight cleanings will still include sanitizing those areas.

In a memo to flight attendants, the policy change will reduce the time it takes for planes to remain on the ground between flights.

