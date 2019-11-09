Southwest, American Airlines extend Boeing 737 Max return until early March 2020

Previous coverage:

Two major U.S. Airlines announced plans Friday to pull the Boeing 737 Max from their schedules until March.Southwest Airlines, which operates the largest U.S.based fleet of Boeing 737 max jets, announced it anticipates the plane returning to service on March 6, 2020.American Airlines announced that it expects the max to begin flying again on March 5, 2020.Southwest had previously removed the jets from its flight schedules through early February, while American Airlines had expected to fly planes again in early January.The Boeing 737 Max was grounded by the FAA in March, after two fatal crashes killed nearly 350 people earlier this year.