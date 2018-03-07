For a limited time only, Southwest is offering special deals on domestic and international one-way flights.
Customers may take advantage of the low fares starting at $59 one-way to select destinations now through March 8 at 11:59 p.m. Seats and days are limited.
The prices apply to Southwest's "Wanna Get Away" fare class, which includes two free checked bags as well as on board food and snacks.
Visit Southwest promotions for more information on the special offer.
Southwest flight sale: Fly for as low as $59 each way
TRAVEL
More Travel
Top Stories