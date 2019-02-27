AIR TRAVEL

Southwest gets FAA OK for flights to Hawaii from California

EMBED </>More Videos

Southwest Airlines just announced its plans to fly to four cities in Hawaii, which include, Honolulu, Kahului, Lihue and Kona. (Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images)

DALLAS --
The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it has granted Southwest Airlines approval to begin flights between California and Hawaii, capping the airline's effort to extend its reach 2,400 miles across the Pacific.

The Dallas-based airline's chief operating officer, Mike Van de Ven, said Southwest will announce timing for selling tickets and beginning flights in the coming days.

The FAA will increase oversight of Southwest for the first six months, an agency spokesman said, adding that the additional monitoring is standard practice.

Southwest plans to launch flights to four of the Hawaiian islands, including Oahu, where Honolulu is located. It will fly from four cities in California: San Jose, Oakland, Sacramento and San Diego.

CEO Gary Kelly has left open the option of adding flights between islands, which would encroach on markets dominated by Hawaiian Airlines.

Southwest needed FAA certification of its ability to operate long, over-water flights with twin-engine jets where the options for emergency landings are few. In recent weeks Southwest has operated several test flights with FAA personnel on board to monitor such things as navigation and communications.

Southwest hoped to begin selling Hawaii tickets last year, but that had slipped even before the 35-day partial government shutdown, which began in late December and resulted in the furlough of thousands of FAA employees.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelsouthwest airlinesu.s. & worldair travelFAAcaliforniabusinessHawaii
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
AIR TRAVEL
O'Hare ranked as busiest airport in US
Here's how planes get de-iced
Hawaiian Airlines plane diverted after flight attendant dies
New hangar opens at O'Hare Airport
More air travel
TRAVEL
British Airways flight tips side to side
Top beaches to visit in America
Smile: Some airliners have cameras on seat-back screens
Yosemite hikers photograph 'Fire Falls' phenomenon
More Travel
Top Stories
Chicago Election Results: Lori Lightfoot, Toni Preckwinkle set for mayoral runoff
Chicago Election Results 2019: Coverage, candidates and more
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen speaks to House committee
'A Star is Born' encore coming to theaters with new footage
8 cases of mumps reported in McHenry County
READ: Cohen's full testimony
George HW Bush's service dog gets new job
Delivery driver accused of dipping testicles in customer's salsa
Show More
Veteran asks for 100 birthday cards but gets thousands
BUFFET BRAWL: Fists fly at after long wait for crab legs
Aurora to buy bulletproof vests for firefighters after mass shooting, report says
Family: Murders of 5 Pa. relatives sparked by cult influences
Police: Gunman broke into home, killed pizza deliveryman
More News