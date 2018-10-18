TRAVEL

Stay in River North hotel's killer H.H. Holmes suite... if you dare

EMBED </>More Videos

The ACME Hotel Company in River North has an extra-spooky suite for brave guests this Halloween season.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The ACME Hotel Company in River North has an extra-spooky suite for brave guests this Halloween season.

The H.H. Holmes suite is a pop-up hotel experience dedicated to Chicago and America's first serial killer.

Herman Webster Mudgett, better known as H.H. Holmes, confessed to 27 murders and is rumored to have killed hundreds, many during the 1893 World's Fair: Columbian Exposition in Chicago.

Holmes carried out his crimes in a hotel he built in what is now Chicago's Englewood neighborhood at South Wallace Avenue and West 63rd Street. The hotel had hidden rooms and passages that the "Devil in the White City" is said to have used to kill his victims and move their bodies in secret so he could dispose of them in the hotel's basement.

ACME Hotel Company has decked out one of its suites with artifacts inspired by Holmes, including old newspaper clippings, bones from his victims, surgical tools and even the killer's face lurking in the window and mirror.

The suite is available to book from the evening of Oct. 16 through Halloween. Rates start at $229. The hotel is located at 15 East Ohio Street. Click here for more information.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelhotelhalloweenserial killerhistoryChicagoRiver North
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
California man books room at Holiday Inn, finds hotel isn't there
Chicago rated poorly in 'greenest cities' study
Chicago tops Conde Nast Reader's Choice Awards for best big city
This 5-month-old is about to visit every state in the US
More Travel
Top Stories
1 killed, 1 hurt in hit-and-run crash; witnesses say crash seemed intentional
Amber Alert canceled; abducted 7-month-old girl found
What we know about disappearance of Wis. girl Jayme Closs
Fire Sale: North Shore department unloading assets after shutdown
Chicago gets Second City title for... pizza?
Chicago winter outlook favors milder weather, according to NOAA
Breast cancer gel being tested in Chicago
Father killed in Burnham motorcycle crash; 2 critically injured
Show More
Former NYC police commissioner visits Chicago to talk CPD strategy
5 arrested after off-duty CPD officer detective at gunpoint in Edgewater
Hundreds of volunteers help Field Museum digitize archives, unlock history
RTA conducting customer satisfaction survey
More News