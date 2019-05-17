Travel

Taco Bell Hotel: The Bell luxury resort opens this summer

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. -- Taco Bell is heating up summer travel.

The company known for tacos, burritos and spicy sauce is getting into the hotel business.

The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort, will open in August in Palm Springs, California.

They're calling it a "taco-asis" and promising guests an unforgettable trip of a lifetime.

The hotel will open August 9 for a limited time.


From check-in to check-out, everything from guest rooms to breakfast and poolside cocktails will be infused with a Taco Bell twist.

The gift shop will offer exclusive apparel and guests can visit the on-site salon for a Taco Bell-inspired manicure.

Reservations will be open in June.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelcaliforniataco bellhotel
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 charged in killing of pregnant Chicago woman in court Friday
Chicago Weather Cleanup underway after storms drop hail, topple trees
2 young girls fight off naked man molesting them in their bedroom
4 indicted on federal charges in Edgewater carjacking of off-duty detective
THE 60: 'Hamilton' Chicago end date announced
Former WWE, 'Survivor' star Ashley Massaro dies at 39
Grumpy Cat dead at 7
Show More
Transition committees present report to Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot
Arlington, Mass. bear climbs out of tree after being tranquilized
Girl, 7, injured in St. Charles hit-and-run released from hospital
Child nearly hit by car failing to yield to school bus
Dental office under investigation after 4-year-old dies
More TOP STORIES News