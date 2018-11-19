About 54.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from Wednesday to Sunday -- almost 5 percent more compared to last year, according to AAA. In Illinois, 2.8 million people will be traveling, which is also 5 percent more than last year.
BEST AND WORST TIMES TO BE ON THE ROAD
--Best time to leave - 6 a.m. Thanksgiving
--Worst time to leave - 3 p.m. Wednesday before Thanksgiving
--Best time to return - 6 a.m. Sunday after Thanksgiving
--Worst time to return - 3 p.m. Sunday after Thanksgiving or 3 p.m. Friday after Thanksgiving
--Worst time to drive to O'Hare - Between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday before Thanksgiving. During that time, it could take between 1.5 and 2 hours.
Source: Google
Check out Google's new interactive site for more information, www.mappingthanksgiving.com
CONSTRUCTION DELAYS
The good news is that the Illinois Department of Transportation will not have additional construction closures in place from 5 a.m. Wednesday until 12:01 a.m. Monday.
The bad news is that there are still plenty of expressways and tollways with construction in place.
Below are the ones that could cause the most delays:
ILLINOIS/CHICAGO AREA
-Kennedy Expressway at Cumberland
-Jane Byrne Interchange
-Dan Ryan at 95th/CTA Red Line Station
-Tri-State (I-294) Reconstruction
-North Tri-State (I-94) construction
-South Tri-State (I-294/I-80) repair project
-Reagan Tollway (I-88) at I-290
-Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355)
-Veterans Memorial Bridge Repairs (I-355)
For more information about Illinois/Chicago area traffic conditions, visit: https://www.travelmidwest.com
WISCONSIN SOUTH/CENTRAL REGION
-I-39/90 Expansion Project
-I-94 North-South Freeway Project
For more about Wisconsin traffic conditions, visit: https://511wi.gov
INDIANA -- NORTHWEST REGION
-I-65 Northwest Indiana Expansion
For more about Indiana Real-Time Traffic Conditions, visit: http://pws.trafficwise.org/pws/
WINTER CAR CARE AND DRIVING TIPS
-Keep at least half a tank of gasoline at all times
-Make sure tires are properly inflated
-Fill windshield fluid reservoir with winter (non-freezing) fluid
-In a skid, always look and steer in the direction you want to go
-Keep a blanket, gloves, hats, food, water and any needed medications in your vehicle
-If you become stranded, stay in your vehicle until help arrives
For more winter driving safety tips, click here.
Source: AAA