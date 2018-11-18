TRAVEL

Thanksgiving travel guide for drivers

EMBED </>More Videos

The Thanksgiving travel season is expected to be busy because of cheap airfare and gas prices.

By
A record number of people will be traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday.

About 54.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from Wednesday to Sunday -- almost 5 percent more compared to last year, according to AAA. In Illinois, 2.8 million people will be traveling, which is also 5 percent more than last year.

BEST AND WORST TIMES TO BE ON THE ROAD
--Best time to leave - 6 a.m. Thanksgiving
--Worst time to leave - 3 p.m. Wednesday before Thanksgiving
--Best time to return - 6 a.m. Sunday after Thanksgiving
--Worst time to return - 3 p.m. Sunday after Thanksgiving or 3 p.m. Friday after Thanksgiving
--Worst time to drive to O'Hare - Between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday before Thanksgiving. During that time, it could take between 1.5 and 2 hours.

Source: Google

Check out Google's new interactive site for more information, www.mappingthanksgiving.com

CONSTRUCTION DELAYS
The good news is that the Illinois Department of Transportation will not have additional construction closures in place from 5 a.m. Wednesday until 12:01 a.m. Monday.

The bad news is that there are still plenty of expressways and tollways with construction in place.

Below are the ones that could cause the most delays:

ILLINOIS/CHICAGO AREA

-Kennedy Expressway at Cumberland
-Jane Byrne Interchange
-Dan Ryan at 95th/CTA Red Line Station
-Tri-State (I-294) Reconstruction
-North Tri-State (I-94) construction
-South Tri-State (I-294/I-80) repair project
-Reagan Tollway (I-88) at I-290
-Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355)
-Veterans Memorial Bridge Repairs (I-355)
For more information about Illinois/Chicago area traffic conditions, visit: https://www.travelmidwest.com

WISCONSIN SOUTH/CENTRAL REGION
-I-39/90 Expansion Project
-I-94 North-South Freeway Project

For more about Wisconsin traffic conditions, visit: https://511wi.gov

INDIANA -- NORTHWEST REGION
-I-65 Northwest Indiana Expansion
For more about Indiana Real-Time Traffic Conditions, visit: http://pws.trafficwise.org/pws/

WINTER CAR CARE AND DRIVING TIPS
-Keep at least half a tank of gasoline at all times
-Make sure tires are properly inflated
-Fill windshield fluid reservoir with winter (non-freezing) fluid
-In a skid, always look and steer in the direction you want to go
-Keep a blanket, gloves, hats, food, water and any needed medications in your vehicle
-If you become stranded, stay in your vehicle until help arrives

For more winter driving safety tips, click here.

Source: AAA
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traveltrafficthanksgivingconstructiongoogledrivingfreewayIllinoisIndianaWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Streets closed around 95th Street CTA Red Line station
O'Hare ranked 4th-best airport to get delayed in this holiday season
American Airlines to allow nut allergy sufferers early boarding
New O'Hare parking, rental car facility opens Wednesday
More Travel
Top Stories
Body found in car by Lyons police ID'd as missing man
Chipotle fires manager who asked customers to pay before ordering
Condoleezza Rice downplays report that Cleveland Browns want to interview her as coach
Man wanted for allegedly raping 16-month-old arrested in Alabama
Teen driver survives horrific crash in F3 Macau GP
Man gets light sentence for raping woman as she overdosed
22-year-old man fatally shot in West Town
Chicago AccuWeather: Snow ends, but cold still
Show More
Infant botulism cases a reminder for parents to avoid honey pacifiers
'MAGA' building blocks encourage kids to 'Build the Wall'
Lamborghini stolen from Villa Park found outside River North bar
Bedazzled pigeon found, search for owner underway
More News