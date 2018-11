Thanksgiving travel guide for drivers

A record number of people will be traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday.About 54.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from Wednesday to Sunday -- almost 5 percent more compared to last year, according to AAA. In Illinois, 2.8 million people will be traveling, which is also 5 percent more than last year.--Best time to leave - 6 a.m. Thanksgiving--Worst time to leave - 3 p.m. Wednesday before Thanksgiving--Best time to return - 6 a.m. Sunday after Thanksgiving--Worst time to return - 3 p.m. Sunday after Thanksgiving or 3 p.m. Friday after Thanksgiving--Worst time to drive to O'Hare - Between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday before Thanksgiving. During that time, it could take between 1.5 and 2 hours.Source: GoogleCheck out Google's new interactive site for more information, www.mappingthanksgiving.com The good news is that the Illinois Department of Transportation will not have additional construction closures in place from 5 a.m. Wednesday until 12:01 a.m. Monday.The bad news is that there are still plenty of expressways and tollways with construction in place.Below are the ones that could cause the most delays:For more information about Illinois/Chicago area traffic conditions, visit: https://www.travelmidwest.comFor more about Wisconsin traffic conditions, visit: https://511wi.gov For more about Indiana Real-Time Traffic Conditions, visit: http://pws.trafficwise.org/pws/ -Keep at least half a tank of gasoline at all times-Make sure tires are properly inflated-Fill windshield fluid reservoir with winter (non-freezing) fluid-In a skid, always look and steer in the direction you want to go-Keep a blanket, gloves, hats, food, water and any needed medications in your vehicle-If you become stranded, stay in your vehicle until help arrivesFor more winter driving safety tips, click here. Source: AAA